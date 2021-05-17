This NBA Advanced Stat Graph Isn’t Good Look For Celtics’ Grant Williams

NESN Logo Sign In

There’s no way around it: Grant Williams’s sophomore season hasn’t gone the way he or the Boston Celtics envisioned.

The Tennessee product showed promise last season in his rookie campaign, using strong defense and occasionally serviceable offense to earn important minutes. But his numbers barely have improved this season — some have regressed — and his role has been anything but defined. In 63 regular season games, Williams averaged 4.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game.

And then there’s this chart, which shows how Williams’s total points added compare to those of other Celtics players this season:

Through the end of the 2020-21 #NBA regular season, here's how all members of the Boston Celtics fared on both ends of the floor, per TPA. pic.twitter.com/566bPPJECH — NBA Math (@NBA_Math) May 17, 2021

You can debate whether Williams in fact has been Boston’s worst player on your own time. All we know is that graphic is not a good look for the second-year forward.

And the Celtics are partly to blame for Williams’s struggles. From the start of the season, it often has looked as if Boston had no idea what role to assign Williams. How can a player be consistent if his team utilizes him in an inconsistent fashion?

Of course, the counterpoint — and it’s a fair one — is that Williams has not been good and consequently has not earned a consistent, defined role.