Tom Brady Changes Twitter Profile Photo, Signaling Bitcoin Support

Well, Team Crypto has their starting quarterback.
Tom Brady on Monday changed his Twitter profile photo, signaling an apparent support for Bitcoin cryptocurrency. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback teased the change Sunday night before delivering Monday morning.
Take a look:
For the uninitiated, Brady’s photo is a reference to a social media trend that features Bitcoin enthusiasts changing their profile photos to include laser eyes. The ultimate goal of #LaserRayUntil100K is to push Bitcoin’s price to over $100,000.
Whether Brady actually has loaded up on Bitcoin remains unclear. However, if he has, he likely made a significant investment.
(By the way: Brady wouldn’t be the only high-profile NFL quarterback interested in cryptocurrency. Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes has indicated support for Dogecoin, about which you can discuss on your own time.)
In a similarly normal-person move, the 43-year-old Brady recently upgraded to an even larger, more expensive luxury yacht than the one he bought last year.