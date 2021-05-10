Tom Brady Changes Twitter Profile Photo, Signaling Bitcoin Support

NESN Logo Sign In

Well, Team Crypto has their starting quarterback.

Tom Brady on Monday changed his Twitter profile photo, signaling an apparent support for Bitcoin cryptocurrency. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback teased the change Sunday night before delivering Monday morning.

Take a look:

Rumor has it @TomBrady is loading up on Bitcoin.



Retweet if you think the GOAT should turn on laser eyes.



Let?s make it happen. pic.twitter.com/opPjtBGwAD — Yano (@JasonYanowitz) May 9, 2021

For the uninitiated, Brady’s photo is a reference to a social media trend that features Bitcoin enthusiasts changing their profile photos to include laser eyes. The ultimate goal of #LaserRayUntil100K is to push Bitcoin’s price to over $100,000.

Whether Brady actually has loaded up on Bitcoin remains unclear. However, if he has, he likely made a significant investment.