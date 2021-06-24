Alex Cora Lays Out Expectations Boston Places On Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

Maybe it wasn’t all a fluke.

The Boston Red Sox exceeded most everyones expectations so far this season, and after a brief plateau, they’re back in first place in the American League East with a 44-29 record.

There isn’t much of a buffer between them and the Tampa Bay Rays, who trail 1.5 games back, but the Red Sox, confirmed, are good this year.

This was no surprise for manager Alex Cora, though, so his expectations are the same now as they were coming into the season. But that’s the luxury of Boston.

“The expectations are the same: try to win the World Series,” Cora said. “That?s the goal. Less than that in this city is not acceptable.”

We’re with that.