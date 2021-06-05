Bruins Emphasize Desire For 3-1 Series Lead In Game 4 Hype Video

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins can push the New York Islanders to the brink of elimination on Saturday night. Or, the series could be tied heading back to Boston for Game 5.

Obviously, there’s a strongly preferred outcome for the Bruins.

The B’s lead the best-of-seven set 2-1, with Game 4 set for Saturday night at Nassau Coliseum. As has been the case every game, the Bruins released a hype video with a simple tagline Saturday evening.

The message for Game 4? “Extend the lead.”

Puck drop for Bruins-Islanders Game 4 is set for 7:15 p.m. ET on NBC. NESN will carry an hour of pregame and postgame coverage, and we?ll have intermission reports on NESN.com.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images