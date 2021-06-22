Celtics, Mavericks Among Most Desirable NBA Coaching Vacancies

NESN Logo Sign In

There are seven head coaching vacancies in the NBA, with some much more desirable than others.

So we’ve decided to rank the best-available jobs at this point. Note, another job could come open (cough, cough Milwaukee Bucks?) but that potential obviously isn’t included in our ranking.

Anyway, away we go…

7. Orlando Magic

The Magic don’t have much to offer roster-wise besides Markelle Fultz after completely tearing it down at the NBA trade deadline. Orlando sent Nikola Vucevic to the Bulls, Evan Fournier to the Celtics and Aaron Gordon to the Nuggets clearly depicting the organization is in a complete rebuild.

The Magic do, however, have a stable of first-round picks including both No. 3 and No. 8 overall in the 2021 NBA Draft. One the bright side, with low expectations in a pretty uninspiring market, there is job security that comes with the position.

6. Washington Wizards

Washington is up against the cap with almost no room to improve its roster alongside 32-year-old Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal. Beal is unlikely to be in Washington for long — perhaps a trade could even come this offseason or at the upcoming NBA trade deadline — as he has a player option on his contract for the 2022-23 season.

The Wizards could enter the 2021-22 season in win-now mode, which isn’t an ideal scenario for any coach coming in either.