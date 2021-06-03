NESN Logo Sign In

Brad Stevens left a high-pressure job Wednesday and promptly took on a new one.

After eight seasons as head coach of the Celtics, Stevens now is Boston’s president of basketball operations. The 44-year-old Stevens replaces a retiring Danny Ainge, who’d held the position in the Celtics’ front office since 2003.

Chaim Bloom doesn’t believe he’s in a spot to offer Stevens any advice as he transitions to a new gig. But as an executive in Boston, the Red Sox chief baseball officer knows Stevens is bound for long hours on a regular basis.

“I’m excited for Brad,” Bloom said Thursday on “The Greg Hill Show,” as transcribed by WEEI. “I think he may find that he traded one set of things that will keep him awake at night for another. It might be different things. But it still might not be that easy falling asleep some nights. I’m excited for him. We know how talented he is, how great he is. I think he’s going to do great in that role. There is definitely a different set of challenges and I can’t even pretend to have the slightest understanding of his sport except as a fan. I try not to give advice on things I don’t think I understand too well, but I’m sure he will do great.”

Those sleepless nights might come early for Stevens, who’s in charge of making the all-important decision of who will be the Celtics’ next head coach.

