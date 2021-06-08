Chris Sale Gushes There’s ‘No Ballpark In World Like Fenway Park’

NESN Logo Sign In

Chris Sale is back in Boston with the Red Sox for at least this homestand.

And after walking into Fenway Park on a beautiful Monday afternoon before their game against the Miami Marlins, it appears he was overcome with the good vibes festering in America’s Most Beloved Ballpark.

“There is something to walking into this place that just lifts you up, there’s no other ballpark in the world like Fenway Park,” Sale told reporters in a media availability ahead of the Red Sox’s game against the Houston Astros.

The starting pitcher, who underwent Tommy John surgery in March 2020, has been rehabbing in Fort Myers to gear up for a return.

Sale feels he’s in a great place and is 100 percent confident he’ll pitch for the Red Sox at some point this season. And being back around his big league teammates and getting back into his routine is a part of that process.

Along with bursts of dopamine from being at Fenway, of course.

“Like I said, I mean, I walked out there yesterday it was one o’clock, two o’clock or whatever it was, and it just it feels different,” Sale said.