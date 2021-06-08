NESN Logo Sign In

Insert all the eyeball emojis.

Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale on Tuesday threw his first bullpen session since undergoing Tommy John surgery in March of 2020. The lefty threw 25 pitches, including his fastball, changeup and slider.

Take a look:

Yeah, that’s a welcome sight.

There still is no timetable for Sale’s return. Red Sox manager Alex Cora on Monday indicated Sale could travel with the team on its upcoming road trip as he progresses with his rehab.

Boston on Tuesday will begin a three-game series with the Houston Astros at Fenway Park.