Boston Red Sox pitching prospect Connor Seabold has had the chance to watch some of Chris Sale’s rehab bullpen sessions.

Seabold thinks there’s reason to be excited.

Sale, of course, is rehabbing from Tommy John surgery that he underwent last year. For a while, the Red Sox have hoped he would return at some point this season, and that remains the plan as we enter the summer.

And judging by a tweet from Seabold, Sale is starting to look like himself.

the fort*

— Connor Seabold (@seabs26) June 8, 2021

The Red Sox started their homestand Monday with a win over the Miami Marlins. Sale will be with the Sox during the stay at Fenway Park.

