The Connecticut Sun received 20-plus point performances from both DeWanna Bonner and Brionna Jones en route to a 80-70 victory over the Dallas Wings in Tuesday’s game at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Bonner scored 14 of her 25 points in the third quarter to help the Sun erase what was once a 14-point deficit. She added 13 rebounds and six assists in the winning effort, as well. Jones finished with a career-high 26 points on 11-for-16 from the field.

Kaila Charles added a double-double of her own with 12 points and a career-high 12 rebounds. And perhaps most impressive aspects was Connecticut’s win came without star Jonquel Jones.

The Sun improved to 9-5 with the win while the Wings fell to 6-8.

Here’s how it went down:

STARTING FIVE

G: Jasmine Thomas

G: Briann January

G: Kaila Charles

F: DeWanna Bonner

C: Brionna Jones

EARLY LEAD

Charles made her impact both inside the paint and on the 3-point line as she scored nine first-quarter points to help the Sun take a 20-19 lead after the opening period.