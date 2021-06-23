The Connecticut Sun received 20-plus point performances from both DeWanna Bonner and Brionna Jones en route to a 80-70 victory over the Dallas Wings in Tuesday’s game at Mohegan Sun Arena.
Bonner scored 14 of her 25 points in the third quarter to help the Sun erase what was once a 14-point deficit. She added 13 rebounds and six assists in the winning effort, as well. Jones finished with a career-high 26 points on 11-for-16 from the field.
Kaila Charles added a double-double of her own with 12 points and a career-high 12 rebounds. And perhaps most impressive aspects was Connecticut’s win came without star Jonquel Jones.
The Sun improved to 9-5 with the win while the Wings fell to 6-8.
Here’s how it went down:
STARTING FIVE
G: Jasmine Thomas
G: Briann January
G: Kaila Charles
F: DeWanna Bonner
C: Brionna Jones
EARLY LEAD
Charles made her impact both inside the paint and on the 3-point line as she scored nine first-quarter points to help the Sun take a 20-19 lead after the opening period.
Brionna Jones went to work early with five points in the opening four minutes. Her strength in the paint was complemented by a Bonner 3-pointer as Connecticut took a 12-5 lead.
That seven-point advantage proved to be the largest of the half for Connecticut.
The Wings, however, closed the gap with a mini 6-1 scoring stretch in the final two minutes of the quarter.
LOSING THEIR EDGE
Dallas took its first-quarter momentum into the second and it helped the Wings erase a seven-point deficit and ultimately take a 38-30 advantage at the intermission.
Connecticut went scoreless over a three-minute stretch to start the quarter and went without a basket during the final two minutes, as well.
The Sun were hindered by their nine first-half turnovers while shooting just 35 percent (12-for-34) from the field. The Wings, on the other hand, turned the ball over just six times and converted 52 percent of their shots (17-for-33).
Brionna Jones and Charles each led the Sun with nine first-half points while Bonner contributed seven points and eight rebounds.
SUN STORM BACK
Bonner scored 14 third-quarter points and it helped the Sun overcome a 14-point deficit in a matter of four minutes. The Sun then took a 58-53 lead into the fourth.
Connecticut trailed Dallas 46-32 three minutes into the second half after the Wings opened with a 8-2 scoring run. Bonner then led the comeback all while the Sun offense stopped turning the ball over (two in quarter) with the defense clamping down and coming away with steals (three in quarter).
Connecticut regained its lead with 2:50 left in the quarter. The Sun also improved their shooting percentage while hitting 10 of 19 attempts from the field.
SUN STAY HOT
Bonner opened the scoring in the fourth to extend Connecticut’s lead to seven before the Sun gave themselves a 67-57 lead 3:37 into the fourth.
Dallas, though, wouldn’t go away and the Wings ultimately cut their deficit to 72-68 with 3:17 remaining.
Connecticut responded, however, extending its lead back to 78-68 with a Brionna Jones offensive rebound and outback. It made for a new career high for Jones. The Sun then took a 12-point lead with one minute left and put the game away.
UP NEXT
The Sun host the Chicago Sky on Sunday at 2 p.m., which you can watch live on NESN.