David Krejci Fined For Slashing Mathew Barzal In Bruins-Islanders Game 4

The NHL on Sunday issued a punishment for David Krejci.
The league fined the Bruins center $5,000 for slashing Mathew Barzal during Saturday’s Game 4 between Boston and the New York Islanders. Krejci initially received a five-minute major for spearing, but the penalty was reduced to a two-minute minor for slashing after an official review.
Here’s the announcement:
The incident occurred during the second period of Saturday night’s game. The Islanders went on to earn a 4-1 victory, tying the second-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series at two games apiece.
Game 5 is scheduled for Monday night at TD Garden.