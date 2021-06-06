David Krejci Fined For Slashing Mathew Barzal In Bruins-Islanders Game 4

NESN Logo Sign In

The NHL on Sunday issued a punishment for David Krejci.

The league fined the Bruins center $5,000 for slashing Mathew Barzal during Saturday’s Game 4 between Boston and the New York Islanders. Krejci initially received a five-minute major for spearing, but the penalty was reduced to a two-minute minor for slashing after an official review.

Here’s the announcement:

Boston?s David Krejci has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for Slashing NY Islanders? Mathew Barzal. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) June 6, 2021

The incident occurred during the second period of Saturday night’s game. The Islanders went on to earn a 4-1 victory, tying the second-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series at two games apiece.

Game 5 is scheduled for Monday night at TD Garden.

