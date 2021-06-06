Floyd Mayweather Vs. Logan Paul Live Stream: Watch Exhibition Fight Online

NESN Logo Sign In

For whatever reason (money), Floyd Mayweather will fight Logan Paul on Sunday night.

The boxing legend and YouTuber-turned-professional boxer will trade blows in an eight-round exhibition match in Miami. The result will have no impact on Mayweather’s 50-0 professional record.

There will be neither judges nor an official winner declared. However, there will be legal knockouts up to a referee’s discretion, and thus a for-all-intents-and-purposes victory is possible.

The undercard is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET with the main event expected to begin around 10:30 p.m. ET. Showtime will handle the pay-per-vie broadcast on TV and online.

Here’s how to live stream the Mayweather-Paul fight:

When: Sunday, June 6 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: Showtime Pay-per-view

Live stream: Showtime.com

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images