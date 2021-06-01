How To Watch Red Sox, CT Sun Full Coverage Tuesday On NESN Networks

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox and the Connecticut Sun games will overlap Tuesday evening.

But fear not, both contests still can be viewed on NESN networks.

The Red Sox and the Astros are set to meet for the second matchup of their four-game series in Houston. Full coverage of this showdown between American League powers can be found on NESN. A full hour of pregame action begins at 7 p.m. ET, followed by first pitch at 8:10 p.m. There also will be an hour of postgame coverage once the final out is made at Minute Maid Park.

The Sun, meanwhile will try to get back in the win column at home against the Las Vegas Aces. This cross-conference collision tips off at 7 p.m. and can be watched on NESN+.

Fans can also stream both games on Watch NESN Live.

Here is a full rundown of Tuesday’s Red Sox and CT Sun programming schedules on NESN networks:

NESN

7 p.m.: “Red Sox First Pitch”

7:30 p.m.: “Red Sox Gameday”

8 p.m.: Red Sox at Astros

11 p.m.: “Red Sox Extra Innings”

11:30 p.m.: “Red Sox Final”