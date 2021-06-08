NESN Logo Sign In

Nick Pivetta on Monday night missed tacking onto his 2021 season win total by the skin of his teeth.

With 92 pitches under his belt, Pivetta was pulled by Red Sox manager Alex Cora with two outs in the top of the fourth inning as Boston led Miami 5-2. Since he did not complete the necessary five innings, Pivetta did not qualify to earn a win for his latest outing.

The “W” ultimately went to Hirokazu Sawamura, one of the five Red Sox relievers who helped limit the Marlins to only one run over the final 4 1/3 innings at Fenway Park. Pivetta would have claimed win No. 7 had he recorded one more out, but the right-hander was not dwelling on it following Boston’s 5-3 victory.

“It’s not about personal stats. It’s not about personal things,” Pivetta told reporters, per The Boston Globe. “It’s about competing and putting the team in the best position to win. The relievers are all throwing the ball really well. Even if you come out of the game early, there’s a lot of confidence going with those guys.”

The Red Sox will try to extend their win streak to six Tuesday when they open a three-game set at home against the Houston Astros. NESN’s full coverage of the series opener begins at 6 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images