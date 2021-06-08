Tuukka Rask’s Status Up In Air For Bruins-Islanders Game 6

NESN Logo Sign In

Bruce Cassidy said Monday night he expects Tuukka Rask to play a do-or-die Game 6 on Wednesday in New York against the Islanders.

However, Cassidy on Tuesday wasn’t fully able to commit to his No. 1 goalie being healthy enough to go. Cassidy said in his daily video conference with reporters that Rask was in the building for treatment Tuesday, but the team won’t be sure on his Game 6 status until Wednesday.

Cassidy noted part of Rask’s work at the facility included going over video with goalie coach Bob Essensa, so it certainly sounds as if he’s preparing to play. Whether he’s physically able to do so apparently depends on how he feels Wednesday.

Rask, who has been dealing with various unspecified injuries, was pulled following the second period in Boston’s 5-4 loss in Game 5 on Monday night.

“There was some maintenance that needs to be done,” Cassidy said after Game 5. “He wasn’t 100 percent so made a decision.”

The Bruins turned to backup Jeremy Swayman for the third period, and he gave up one goal but was otherwise sharp.

“He’s always gotta be ready,” Cassidy said of Swayman on Tuesday. “He’s the No. 2. Nothing really changes there. … He’s been here all along, he’s been in every meeting and he’s watching the games.”