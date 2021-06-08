Bruins Injuries: Three B’s Players Already Ruled Out For Game 6

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins are going to be running shorthanded Wednesday night in New York.

With their season on the line, the Bruins will be without Curtis Lazar, Brandon Carlo and Kevan Miller for Game 6 against the New York Islanders, head coach Bruce Cassidy announced Wednesday. The Bruins trail the Islanders 3-2 in the best-of-seven series.

Lazar was hurt in Boston’s Game 5 loss after landing awkwardly upon laying a hit on Adam Pelech. He left the game and was quickly ruled out for the rest of the contest. Jake DeBrusk, who was healthy scratched Monday, is the likely replacement.

Miller has not played at all this series and Carlo has been out since hitting his head on the glass in Game 3 against the Isles.

As for the availability of Tuukka Rask, Cassidy said “we’ll find out tomorrow (Wednesday).”

Lazar, Carlo and Miller all will not travel to New York with the Bruins. Game 6 is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. NESN will have a full hour of pregame and postgame coverage, plus intermission reports on NESN.com.

