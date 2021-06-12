Jacob deGrom Injury: Mets Pitcher Leaves Game Vs. Padres

NESN Logo Sign In

One minute Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom was looking like an All-MLB talent on the mound while slapping two-run singles at the plate, and the next he had New York fans understandably worried as he headed down the dugout steps.

deGrom departed the Friday’s game against the San Diego Padres after six innings. The Mets, according to reports, explained it was because of right flexor tendinitis.

deGrom allowed just one-hit while striking out 10 San Diego batters through six innings. Miguel Castro took over for deGrom in the seventh in New York’s eventual 3-2 victory.

deGrom entered Friday’s contest with a 0.62 ERA before earning his sixth win of the season Friday.