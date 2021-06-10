Jazz Vs. Clippers Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 2 Online, On TV

NESN Logo Sign In

The Jazz and the Clippers are set for Game 2 of their second-round NBA Playoffs series.

Utah topped Los Angeles in a dramatic Game 1 victory to take a 1-0 lead in the series. Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell poured in 45 points for the Western Conference’s top seed.

Will Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and the Clippers be able to even the series before it shifts to Staples Center? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to live stream Thursday night’s game between the Jazz and the Clippers:

When: Thursday, June 10 at 10 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | Watch ESPN