NBA Rumors: Kawhi Leonard Out For Game 5; Clippers Star Done For Series?

NESN Logo Sign In

Kawhi Leonard got the Clippers back into their second-round series vs. the Utah Jazz, but now it seems Los Angeles might have to finish it out without him.

At the very least, they won’t have the star forward Wednesday night in a pivotal Game 5. Leonard will miss the game due to a knee injury he suffered in Game 4, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst and Ramona Shelburne reported, citing sources.

His status for the rest of the series is “in doubt,” Windhorst wrote in a tweet.

That certainly is a far cry from what both Leonard and head coach Tyronn Lue said after Monday’s Game 4.

“I’m good. Next question,” Leonard told reporters, per ESPN.com.

Said Lue: “We’ll know more after the game, but yeah, I think everybody is pretty good.”

Leonard left the game with 4:35 to play Monday night but not after scoring 31 points, including 19 first-half points that helped LA build a crucial lead.