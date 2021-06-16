NBA Rumors: Suns Star Chris Paul In COVID-19 Protocols, Out Indefinitely

NESN Logo Sign In

The Phoenix Suns potentially are going to have to figure out life without the guidance of Chris Paul.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Paul is in the COVID-19 protocols and out indefinitely.

It’s unclear exactly how long Paul is expected to be out. The time he is in isolation could be shortened if he is vaccinated.

The good news for the Suns is that they are days away from finding out their opponent for the Western Conference Final, as the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers series is tied at two games apiece and still ongoing. So while Paul is out indefinitely, there is a chance this absence might not extend into the next series.

The addition of Paul this past offseason was a widely criticized move, but he has since proven to be the guy that pushed the exciting young Suns to the next level. Phoenix was the second-best team in the Western Conference this season and had just finished dispatching the Denver Nuggets in the second round of the playoffs.

The 36-year-old averaged 25.5 points, 10.3 assists and 5.0 rebounds in Phoenix’s sweep of Denver.