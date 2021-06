NESN Logo Sign In

Nick Pivetta is looking for win No. 7 on Wednesday night.

Pivetta is unbeaten in 2021 for the Boston Red Sox at 6-0 and looks to get Boston back in the win column Wednesday night as it continues its first series of the year against the Houston Astros.

For more on his recent stretch, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

Thumbnail photo via Nathan Ray Seebeck/USA TODAY Sports Images