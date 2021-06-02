NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics shocked the basketball world Wednesday morning when it was announced Danny Ainge would step down as the president of basketball operations.

But the move left a vacancy at the head coach position due to Brad Stevens taking over Ainge’s now-former role.

There certainly are a bevy of candidates who could fill the position. And while it’s unclear just who that person will be, Stevens revealed some “good news” for whoever his successor will be.

“The good news about whoever we hire, they don’t have to fill Doc Rivers’ shoes like I did, and they don’t have to fill Danny Ainge’s shoes now like I do,” Stevens told reporters, per Celtics reporter Taylor Snow. “They just have to figure out a way to be better than the last guy.”

That’s one way to look at it.

The Celtics’ offseason just began after getting bounced from the playoffs at the hands of the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night, but it’s clear they’re hitting the ground running and have their work cut out for them in the months ahead.

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images