Red Sox Notes: Hirokazu Sawamura Makes Strong Impression Vs. Yankees

Hirokazu Sawamura is coming into his own for the Boston Red Sox, and the right-handed reliever put together his best performance of the season Friday night in a 5-2 win over the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.

Sawamura came out for the seventh and stayed on in the eighth inning, the Red Sox clutching a three-run lead after a strong start by Nathan Eovaldi.

Sawamura put the game away as he struck out five of the seven batters he faced. He struck out the side in the seventh and then bounced back after a lead-off walk to strike out the next two, including an inning-ending pop up to second baseman Christian Arroyo.

“Sawamura was outstanding,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said on a postgame video conference. “Today, he did an amazing job. The split, the slider, a good fastball. He kept them off balance, got them to chase pitches. A really good one for him.”

It was tied for his longest appearance of the season, but the only time he didn’t allow a hit while throwing two full frames.

Hirokazu introducing himself to The Rivalry. pic.twitter.com/49AC8QWx5f — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 5, 2021

