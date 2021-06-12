Red Sox Wrap: Blue Jays Hand Nick Pivetta Second Loss In 7-2 Defeat

ON THE MOUND

— Well, not Pivetta’s day. Entering his start Saturday, he’d allowed five home runs all year. He gave up four against Toronto, three of which came in the fifth inning. In five full innings, Pivetta gave up six earned runs off six hits and two walks. He struck out six as he threw 60 of his 96 pitches for strikes.

— After getting called up for the occasion, newcomer Brandon Brennan got himself out of a bases-loaded jam. After three consecutive Toronto batters singled off the 29-year-old righty, a strikeout and double play kept it a scoreless sixth inning.

He finished the outing after three innings, giving up just three hits along with two walks and a strikeout.

— Brandon Workman gave up a solo home run in the ninth.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Down two runs in the bottom of the second, the Red Sox had runners in scoring position. Hunter Renfroe reached on a walk, advanced to second on an error and ultimately went to third on an overthrow. Christian Vázquez reached on fielder’s choice and eventually stole second himself with Renfroe already at third. Both were stranded, though, after Bobby Dalbec failed to put the ball in play.

— Dalbec hit a triple off the Green Monster in the bottom of the fifth with one out but Boston failed to capitalize there, too.

— The Red Sox got on the board in the sixth after J.D. Martinez singled and Rafael Devers reached on a fielder’s choice. Renfroe was hit by a pitch to move Devers to second, and a Vázquez single to left scored a run. Unfortunately, that’s all the offense mustered in the frame.

— Martinez walked to leadoff the eighth, and a RBI triple from Devers scored him.