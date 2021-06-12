NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox outfielder Kiké Hernández was in a late-inning situation during Saturday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park that could have been much, much worse.

Hernández was struck in the helmet with a 95 mph fastball from Toronto reliever Anthony Castro during the seventh inning of Boston’s eventual 7-2 loss. At first glance, it seemed to be quite the scary situation with minds quickly thinking Hernández was struck in the head, but upon further review it actually got the centerfielder right on protective jaw flap of his helmet.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora rushed to see if Hernández was OK, and the veteran elected to stay in the game. Cora provided a bit of an update after the game, as well.

“Yeah, I mean I jumped right away. It just hit him in that C-flap that he wears. So, luckily he wears it,” Cora said on a postgame video conference. “It just hit him there. We’re going to check on him right now just to make sure he’s OK. He was OK afterward.

“Obviously nobody likes to get hit there,” Cora continued. “He was upset about it, but not like ‘Hey, you threw at me,’ just nobody likes to be hit there. … We’re going to check on him, but he should be OK. He should be OK.”

Hernández had compiled a .233 batting average before Saturday’s game when he finished 0-for-3 from the leadoff spot. He has had quite the presence in the field, though, perhaps best showcased by an assist he recorded against the Blue Jays on Saturday.

We’ll see if Hernandez returns to the lineup when the Red Sox host the Blue Jays on Sunday for the third game in their four-game series.