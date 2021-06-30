Tom Brady To Promote Subway In New Commercial, But Reportedly Won’t Eat It

It's not part of the TB12 diet, apparently

Tom Brady reportedly never has eaten at a Subway, but he’s trying to get you to do so.

Terry Lefton of the Sports Business Journal reported Wednesday that Brady has a new endorsement deal with the sandwich giant, which has more than 22,000 locations in the United States.

Part of the deal reportedly includes a TV commercial that will air soon. But that’s where Brady is drawing the line. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, whose incredibly limited diet has been the subject of many articles and social experiments over the years, reportedly won’t hold — let alone consume — any Subway products in the spot.

Brady, of course, is coming off his first season with the Bucs, which ended with a Super Bowl title, after a 20-year run with the New England Patriots.

