Biggest Winners, Losers From Patriots Minicamp As Summer Break Begins

The New England Patriots officially closed out their spring practice schedule Wednesday afternoon. Here are 10 players who helped — or hurt — their cause during mandatory minicamp:

WINNERS

QB Mac Jones

Jones versus Cam Newton. Coming to a training camp field near you.

The rookie’s performance and workload in organized team activities and minicamp set the stage for what should be a legitimate quarterback competition this summer. Newton led off every competitive drill throughout the spring, but Jones actually logged more minicamp reps than the incumbent starter, attempting 65 passes in 7-on-7s and 11-on-11s to Newton’s 58. (Both dwarfed the rep counts of Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer.)

It wasn’t all positive for Jones, who finished practice poorly on both Tuesday (interceptions on two of his final three passes) and Wednesday (3 for his last 10, INT on his final throw). As Jones said himself, he still has plenty of learning to do. Newton, who enjoyed his best performance of minicamp Wednesday, still will enter training camp as the favorite to keep his starting spot.

But Jones’ odds of winning that job certainly increased this week.

LB Josh Uche

Now would be a good time to buy Uche stock. Injuries limited the 2020 second-round draft pick to nine games last season, but he appears poised to play a major role in Year 2. He was a pass-rushing dynamo this spring, routinely slicing his way into the Patriots’ backfield. The combo of Uche, Matt Judon, Kyle Van Noy and Dont’a Hightower could give opposing offensive lines serious problems on passing downs.

LB Dont’a Hightower

There were questions about Hightower’s physical readiness after he opted out of the 2020 season, but he was a full and active participant in all three minicamp practices, reintegrating seamlessly into New England’s defense. We’ll see how he looks once the pads come on, but we didn’t see any rust from the Patriots co-captain this week. Hightower, who appears to have slimmed down during his time away, victimized Jones with an acrobatic interception late in Tuesday’s practice.