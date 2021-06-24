Tom Brady Shares Source Of Motivation Ahead Of 22nd NFL Season

NESN Logo Sign In

At this stage in his career, Tom Brady only is trying to prove something to one person.

This was far from the case over the early phases of Brady’s NFL tenure. The star quarterback clearly was motivated by those who doubted him in high school, college and when he entered the league as a sixth-round draft pick.

But now, with 21 seasons and seven Super Bowl wins under his belt, Brady’s motivation comes from within.

“You know, it’s hard to walk away from something that you feel like you can do and you want to do,” Brady said during a segment on Wednesday’s “The Late Late Show with James Corden.” “So, it’s not about proving it to others what you can do. It’s more about proving it to yourself, and I still feel like even though I’ll be 44 this year, I still have a chance to still prove it to myself that I can still do it at 44. I really worked to a point where I can still do it at this age.”

Given the way Brady performed in his age-43 campaign, which resulted in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers raising the Lombardi Trophy, there should be little doubt about his chances for success in his 22nd NFL season.