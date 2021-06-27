Tom Brady’s Foul-Mouth Appearance On ‘The Shop’ Was Insightful

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady has gotten increasingly candid since leaving the New England Patriots. And the now-Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback really opened up on a recent episode of “The Shop.”

Appearing on the HBO show with the likes of Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors and Comedian Chelsea Handler, produced by LeBron James’ Springhill Entertainment, the Super Bowl champion offered some rare insight about his feeling during free agency, dealing with he media and more.

The conversation humanized Brady, the NFL poster boy who never says the wrong thing. He revealed that’s very calculated.

“What I say versus what I think are two totally different things,” Brady said. “I would say 90% of what I say is probably not what I’m thinking, which is challenging you know? And I really admire people that actually can do that, and say what they think, because they invite a lot of other things into their life. And I think it’s part of me that doesn’t like conflict, so in the end I just always try to play it super flat. From a strategic standpoint I never want to give away what we’re doing, saying like, I usually say the opposite.”

Don’t worry, he hilariously elaborated.

“You know, they got a (expletive) corner, I’ll be like, ‘That guy’s unbelievable, how do they complete balls over there?’ In my mind, I’m thinking I’m going at that (expletive) all day.”

