Ron Roenicke Thrilled To See Red Sox Playing So Well After Bumpy 2020

NESN Logo Sign In

Ron Roenicke was a good soldier in 2020, and though he’s no longer a manager and off to a different organization, he remains a supporter of the Boston Red Sox.

With Alex Cora and the Red Sox parting ways prior to the campaign, Roenicke was left to steer the ship, guiding a roster that was in the middle of an overhaul and dealing with injuries to key players pretty much wire-to-wire.

It ended with Boston missing the playoffs and finishing among the worst teams in baseball, but the Sox since have turned things around and emerged as one of the top teams in the game in 2021.

Roenicke, now with the Los Angeles Dodgers as a consultant, is happy to see that the Red Sox turned things around.

“Yeah, I would say (I’m pleasantly surprised by the turnaround),” Roenicke told Boston Sports Journal’s Sean McAdam. “With the pitching staff and some pieces there that Chaim (Bloom) has brought in, and some of the guys we had last year are doing great. The offense started off with some guys being really hot, with J.D. turning it around from last year to this year. It’s not like it’s a total surprise. But from where we were last year to where they are this year, that’s outstanding”

Roenicke was in an unenviable situation last year. However, the good news is bluer skies have come for both the 64-year-old and the Red Sox.