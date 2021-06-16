Watch Ernie Adams Speak With Media On Final Day Of Patriots Career

NESN Logo Sign In

The most mysterious man in the New England Patriots organization made surprise appearance at the podium Monday morning.

Ahead of Ernie Adams’ final Patriots practice, head coach Bill Belichick made his longtime football research director available to reporters for the first time.

Adams, who is retiring after a wildly successful NFL career that began in 1975 and has spanned the entirety of the Belichick era in New England, answered questions for roughly seven minutes, discussing his exact role with the organization, what he’ll miss most about working with the Patriots and the meaning of “Pink Stripes.”

(Just kidding. That’s “proprietary football information.”)

“I live in the place I want to live, and I win football games,” Adams said, summing up his time with the Patriots. “It’s hard to beat that.”

You can watch Adams’ unprecedented presser in the video below, beginning around the 20:00 mark: