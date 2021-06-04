Where Is Patriots’ QB Battle After Two Open OTAs, Cam Newton’s Injury?

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — All eyes were on Cam Newton and Mac Jones at Friday’s New England Patriots organized team activities practice — one QB got hurt and the other sputtered.

Newton only participated in one round of team drills Friday before getting checked out by the Patriots’ medical staff with an injured hand. He stayed on the practice field but didn’t attempt another throw. He did check in briefly with Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Jones was nearly intercepted and mostly relied on short check-downs to running backs in the second practice open to the media.

The lesson here: Don’t panic and don’t overreact. Because that’s what seemed to happen after New England’s first open OTAs session last Thursday when the rookie, Jones, looked pretty good in an extremely small sample size but was ultimately overanalyzed for work in a walk-through setting. He went 2-of-3 in 11-on-11 drills last week, and it sparked a reaction as if he’d led the Patriots on a Super Bowl-winning drive.

Jones is probably pretty good, and he may still one day be great, but we don’t really know one way or the other yet after two days of practice access. It is worth noting that everyone from left guard Mike Onwenu to head coach Bill Belichick has had nothing but good things to say about Jones.

Jones has yet to complete a pass in team drills to a wide receiver in front of the media. He connected with tight end Matt LaCosse and running back Tyler Gaffney last week and Gaffney, running back J.J. Taylor, fullback Jakob Johnson and tight ends Hunter Henry and Troy Fumagalli on Friday. He should have been picked off on a pass to Henry, but Kyle Van Noy dropped the ball to the linebacker’s dismay. Jones also held the ball a little too long and ate a “sack” (quarterbacks aren’t touched in OTAs, but rookie defensive tackle Christian Barmore got there to disrupt the play).

It’s fine. He’s a rookie.