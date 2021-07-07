Celtics Fans Will Enjoy This Photo Of Jayson Tatum, Ime Udoka With Team USA

NESN Logo Sign In

It appears Jayson Tatum and Ime Udoka are getting to know each other.

Udoka, of course, is the new head coach of the Boston Celtics. In the meantime, he’s on Gregg Popvich’s Team USA coaching staff for the Olympics later this month.

And judging by an Instagram post Tuesday, the duo were enjoying each other’s company at practice (scroll to the fourth photo)

That’s a sight Celtics fans undoubteldy are hoping to get used to.

This isn’t the first time that Tatum and Udoka’s paths have crossed on the national stage, with Tatum also playing on the 2019 Team USA FIBA squad while Udoka was a coach. That experience seemed to have left Tatum impressed, as he reportedly was completely on board with the hiring of Udoka to replace Brad Stevens in Boston.