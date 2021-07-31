Celtics Rumors: Boston Expressed Interest In Kyle Anderson Trade

NESN Logo Sign In

After a lackluster and often frustrating 2020-21 season, the Boston Celtics are in the midst of a roster makeover.

Perhaps “overhaul” is a more appropriate term.

As such, they are exploring a litany of options so they can best figure out how not underperform and promptly get dumptrucked in the first round of the playoffs for the second straight season.

Among the avenues they are said to have investigated was a possible pursuit of Kyle Anderson. The Celtics expressed interest in a trade for the Memphis Grizzlies forward, according to Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer.

Now, it’s unclear exactly how far conversations got, or if it was simply more exploratory. The Celtics’ addition of Josh Richardson also might put a damper on any possibility of a trade for Anderson, who is entering the final year of his contract and set to make $9.9 million.

Anderson isn’t the type of addition that would magically turn the Celtics into title contenders, but like Richardson, he would add much-needed depth and bench scoring, especially after Boston struggled to get anything from its reserves last season.

The 27-year-old averaged 12.4 points with 5.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game across 69 contests last season, starting every game for the Grizzlies.