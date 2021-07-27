Danica Patrick Honors ‘Smoking Hot’ Boyfriend In Birthday Instagram Post

NESN Logo Sign In

Monday was a big day for Danica Patrick and her new boyfriend.

Patrick on Monday honored her boyfriend, Carter Comstock, in an Instagram post containing multiple photos of the couple. The pair first went public with their relationship in mid-April.

Take a look:

Happy birthday to this adventurous, big hearted, deep thinking, hard working, funny, brilliant, smoking hot man! Grateful to be on the journey of life with you! … and oh the places we have already been! 35 never looked so good!

Patrick has a big couple months ahead of her.

The retired NASCAR driver will compete this fall in the Boston Marathon as an honorary team captain.