Red Sox Notes: Alex Verdugo Reacts After Yankees Fan Hit Him With Ball

A different type of storm came over Saturday night’s Red Sox-Yankees game after a fan in New York decided to throw a ball at Alex Verdugo.

Knowing the outfielder, who typically loves to engage in playful bater with fans at opposing parks, the incident crossed the line and caused quite the stir.

As Verdugo engaged with the section of fans the ball originated from, Red Sox manager Alex Cora frantically pulled his team off the field to calm them down.

“I know my left fielder, I know Alex, and he needed time to grieve, you know? And to get his thoughts,” Cora said. “And it seemed like nobody was listening to me.”

Cora received an apology text from Aaron Boone following New York’s 3-1 win, and the Yankees manager went off about the fan who hit Verdugo, calling them an embarrassment and hoping they’re put in jail.

According to Verdugo, he’d thrown a ball in the stands between innings after his warm up intended for a young Sox fan. Instead, it came back to him when his back was turned.

“There was a little Red Sox fan right in that little corner, I tried to get it to him and, obviously, yanked it two feet to the right and just happen to end in some Yankee fans’ hands,” Verdugo passionately explained after the game.