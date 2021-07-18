Red Sox Notes: Alex Verdugo Reacts After Yankees Fan Hit Him With Ball

A different type of storm came over Saturday night’s Red Sox-Yankees game after a fan in New York decided to throw a ball at Alex Verdugo.
Knowing the outfielder, who typically loves to engage in playful bater with fans at opposing parks, the incident crossed the line and caused quite the stir.
As Verdugo engaged with the section of fans the ball originated from, Red Sox manager Alex Cora frantically pulled his team off the field to calm them down.
“I know my left fielder, I know Alex, and he needed time to grieve, you know? And to get his thoughts,” Cora said. “And it seemed like nobody was listening to me.”
Cora received an apology text from Aaron Boone following New York’s 3-1 win, and the Yankees manager went off about the fan who hit Verdugo, calling them an embarrassment and hoping they’re put in jail.
According to Verdugo, he’d thrown a ball in the stands between innings after his warm up intended for a young Sox fan. Instead, it came back to him when his back was turned.
“There was a little Red Sox fan right in that little corner, I tried to get it to him and, obviously, yanked it two feet to the right and just happen to end in some Yankee fans’ hands,” Verdugo passionately explained after the game.
“I come to expect it when I’m out here, you know, the the trash talking, the bringing up family members, the having everybody chant, excuse my language, ‘(expletive) Verdugo’ and all these things; I’m used to that. I don’t care. That’s cool.
“There’s just no reason to be throwing stuff back onto the field ever, you know, there really isn’t. Yeah, I lost my cool there for a second, I was pretty pissed, but having some time to think about it now and to calm down and relax, it is what it is.”
With fewer choice words, Cora echoed his player’s sentiment.
“This is just a game, it’s a game,” Cora said. “This is not like life and death, you know? It’s not this drama that people want, and the fact that people come to the ballpark and they’ve decided to throw a baseball to one of the players; I was in shock that that happened.”
Here are other notes from Red Sox-Yankees:
— Jarren Duran’s Major League Baseball debut was a silver lining in the loss.
He took the first pitch he saw from Gerrit Cole for a base hit, and it resulted in a run that got the Red Sox on the board for an early 1-0 lead. Starting in center, he went 1-for-2 with a run and a walk at the plate.
“That was good, good swing,” Cora said of Duran. “His three at bats were good, really good. You know, he picked some pitches. The last one was a big one, in a big spot there against one of the best pitchers in the big league. He was able to slow down the game, and it was fun to see him scoring from second on that base hit. It was a good night for him.”
— Despite the loss and, more importantly, the weather, Eovaldi looked pretty good on the mound for Boston.
He went five full innings, giving up two hits and a run in his final frame of work. He’d had a few baserunners on to that point, though, thanks to a walk and two hit batters. The ball was soaked, but he struck out seven.
According to Red Sox Notes on Twitter, that makes him the first Boston pitcher to throw at least five innings and allow one or fewer earned runs in seven consecutive starts against American League East opponents.
We can imagine how many of those came against the Yankees.
— The Red Sox have one more to play against the Yankees on Sunday before moving on, though Thursday’s makeup game that technically decides the series has been rescheduled for later in the season.
First pitch on Sunday is 7:08 p.m. ET.