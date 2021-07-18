Why Dale Earnhardt Jr. Is Gunner Olszewski’s Favorite NASCAR Driver

NESN Logo Sign In

LOUDON, N.H. — Like so may NASCAR fans, Gunner Olszewski identifies Dale Earnhardt Jr. as his favorite driver.

Hours before the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, the New England Patriots receiver got to live out a dream.

Olszewski, an All-Pro punt returner last season, drove the pace car in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Prior to leading the field to green, the 24-year-old met Earnhardt, a NASCAR Hall of Famer who is one of the most popular drivers in motorsports history.

Perhaps Olszewski always would have rooted for Earnhardt. But as a kid, he really didn’t have a say in the matter.

“Growing up, you don’t really pick, it’s more of what your dad (likes),” he told NESN.com on Sunday. “My dad’s favorite driver was Dale Earnhardt Jr. So, whether we liked it or not, we had the shirts and the hats and the covers, and everything.”

That said, it wasn’t solely about what Olszewski’s father, Eric, wanted his sons to do.