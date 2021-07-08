NESN Logo Sign In

If you’re reading this, drop everything and move your entire life to Tampa, Fla. The closer you can get to the residence of Tom Brady, the better.

It’s statistically proven (kind of) that wherever the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback goes, success follows. The Tampa Bay Lightning winning a second straight Stanley Cup is just the latest example.

Seriously, though.

Since Brady’s birth in August 1977, the sports teams closest to where he was living at the time have benefitted greatly from being near his presence. A chart similar to the one below made its rounds on social media when the Rays were playing in the World Series, and we’ve updated it. (We’ve omitted any finals appearances for Boston teams aside from the Patriots’ undefeated regular season. Adding those felt a little too braggy.)

Of course, we’re not taking anything away from the Lightning, who certainly deserve the title as the best team in the NHL this season.

But that latest Tampa Bay title should provide plenty of persuasion to move down to the Sunshine State.