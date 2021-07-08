Six Potential Landing Spots As Patriots Wideout N’Keal Harry Seeks Trade

NESN Logo Sign In

Patriots receiver N’Keal Harry appears to want out of New England, and it feels like it would benefit both parties to go their separate ways.

Harry, a 2019 first-round pick who has largely underperformed through his first two seasons, publicly requested a trade through his agent Tuesday. One NFL executive estimated Thursday that Harry’s trade value could be a conditional sixth-rounder, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

It’s certainly not a return the Patriots will be eager to jump at given the fact New England spent a first-round pick on the Arizona State product only to get 21 career games (14 starts). But whether the Patriots release or trade him, it’s hard to envision the 23-year-old wideout returning to Gillette Stadium.

And if he doesn’t, here are some teams who could make sense:

Arizona Cardinals

Arizona reportedly was infatuated with Harry during the pre-draft process before the Patriots selected him No. 32 overall, one selection before the Cardinals were back on the clock in the second round. And while the Cardinals have a wide receiver room including DeAndre Hopkins and AJ Green, taking a run at a low-cost player like Harry could make some sense. Oh yeah, and bonus points to the Patriots if they’re able to flip Harry for UMass product Andy Isabella, who was selected in the second-round during the same draft and has just about the same trade value as Harry himself. Isabella would be far more interesting of a return than a sixth-round pick.

Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens brought in Dez Bryant to provide quarterback Lamar Jackson a big-bodied wideout not long ago. Harry provides a similar skillset based on his physicality, although not coming close to Bryant’s production or talent level during his prime. Baltimore drafted big-bodied receiver in Rashod Bateman while signing Sammy Watkins in free agency this offseason. So while the Ravens have addressed a position of need, Baltimore’s depth still isn’t much to write home about after those two and speedster Marquise Brown. (Baltimore is the only team listed without a sixth-round pick in 2022, but with a fifth- and a seventh-rounder in 2022 and sixth in 2023, there are ways to make it happen.)

Washington Football Team

Harry has already been linked to Washington this offseason, according to ESPN’s John Keim. Washington was “monitoring (Harry’s) situation” back in May. The Football Team has a No. 1 wideout in Terry McLaurin and added Curtis Samuel in free agency, but Harry could come in and compete for a No. 3 receiver role. His skillset also presents a different complement to the speed and shiftiness of McLaurin and Samuel.