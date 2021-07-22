Patriots’ Matt Judon Shreds NFLPA After COVID-19 Rules Announcement

Make of this what you will

by

Matt Judon isn’t happy, to put it mildly.

In case you missed it, the NFL on Thursday sent a memo to teams regarding COVID-19 and vaccines. The league will not mandate vaccinations, but the penalties for COVID-19 outbreaks among unvaccinated players could be significant.

There’s a lot to unpack, but just know this: If an outbreak among unvaccinated players forces the cancellation of a game, the infected team will forfeit and players on both teams will be docked their game salary for that week.

Some players, like Arizona Cardinals star DeAndre Hopkins, already have spoken out against the rules while expressing an unwillingness to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Judon, who signed with the New England Patriots during the offseason, directed his ire at the NFL Players Association.

“The NFLPA f—ing sucks,” he tweeted Thursday afternoon.

Make of that what you will.

It’s worth noting that Judon has not publicly disclosed his feelings on COVID-19 or vaccinations. However, his current feelings about the NFLPA are perfectly clear.

More Football:

NFL COVID-19 Rules For 2021 Include Potential For Forfeited Games
Fenway Park
Previous Article

Red Sox Welcome Marcelo Mayer To Team After Reported Deal
Boston Red Sox outfielder Franchy Cordero
Next Article

Red Sox Call Up Franchy Cordero, Place Danny Santana On Injured List

Picked For You

Related