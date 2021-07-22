NESN Logo Sign In

Arizona Cardinals wideout DeAndre Hopkins has expressed doubt in his future in the National Football League.

Hopkins took to Twitter on Thursday afternoon and responded to the NFL’s latest crackdown against unvaccinated players.

The NFL reportedly informed clubs Thursday that if a COVID outbreak among unvaccinated players leads to a postponement and the game cannot be rescheduled during the 18-week season, the team with the outbreak will be forced to forfeit the game. Said team will be credited with a loss for playoff seeding, according to multiple reports. (Here’s a thread containing more information from the league’s memo.)

Hopkins didn’t take too kindly to that, as it essentially is a way for the NFL to mandate players to get the vaccine.

“Never thought I would say this, But being put in a position to hurt my team because I don’t want to partake in the vaccine is making me question my future in the @NFL,” Hopkins wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

Screenshots, of course, live on forever.

Hopkins then tweeted a simple “Freedom?,” in response.