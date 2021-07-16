MLB Rumors: Yankees Have No New COVID-19 Cases; Game To Proceed

NESN Logo Sign In

The New York Yankees apparently have confined the impact of their COVID-19 outbreak to six players.

The Yankees have returned no new positive COVID-19 tests among their playing staff in their latest round of testing, The New York Post’s reported Friday, citing sources. Yankees pitchers Nestor Cortes and Wandy Peralta joined Jonathan Loaisiga on the team’s COVID-19 Injured list on Thursday. Aaron Judge, Kyle Higashioka and Gio Urshela also reportedly entered COVID-19 protocol Thursday, prompting the postponement of the New York versus Boston Red Sox series opener.

Furthermore, no new cases have arisen among other teams, according to Sherman. A wider outbreak had been feared because Judge participated alongside dozens of other stars at the 2021 MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday night in Denver.

Friday’s Yankees-Red Sox game will go ahead as scheduled. The hosts are expected to be undermanned but that’s far better than no game at Yankee Stadium for a second consecutive night.