Red Sox Vs. Yankees Lineups: Christian Arroyo In; Jarren Duran On Bench

The Boston Red Sox won’t open their series with the New York Yankees with a new face in their starting lineup.

Christian Arroyo returns to the starting lineup for Friday night’s contest at Yankee Stadium. Alex Cora would have started with Arroyo on the bench and Jarren Duran in center field had Thursday night’s game taken place but the Red Sox manager now will deploy the infielder at the expense of the rookie outfielder.

The switch moves leadoff hitter Kiké Hernández back to center field. Alex Verdugo bats second and plays left field. Hunter Renfroe completes the outfield in right and will bat sixth.

Designated hitter J.D. Martinez bats third.

Boston’s infield contains shortstop Xander Bogaerts (who bats fourth), third baseman Rafael Devers (fifth) and first baseman Bobby Dalbec (ninth).

Christian Vázquez bats seventh, instead of eighth, and catches for starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez, who hurls first in Boston’s new-look, post-All-Star break rotation.

Lefty Jordan Montgomery starts on the mound for the Yankees.