NESN Logo Sign In

Voting for the Major League Baseball All-Star Game ended Thursday, with rosters set to be announced Sunday. But at the poll’s 2 p.m. ET conclusion, Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers lead voting at their positions.

The Boston Red Sox infielders consistently led voting since it began, and all week teammates have thrown praise to the duo.

It’s easy to see how Bogaerts and Devers both are in this position. What better influence did the latter have than Bogaerts at shortstop, helping him bridge the language barrier between English and Spanish while setting phenomenal example of how to be a major leaguer.

Starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi offered his perspective of his teammates, who seem to be shoe-ins for the 2021 Midummer Classic, and how mutually beneficial their relationship is — as teammates and friends.

“I think they feed off each other a lot, you know, they’re always hanging around each other and giving each other a hard time, but you know, keeping each other on their toes,” Eovaldi on Thursday said. “We have an expectation for how we think guys should play they live up to it every day. So it’s great having them over there defensively, offensively. It’s a great thing for them to be able to make the All-Star Team.”

Devers leads third baseman with 61 percent of the vote, while Bogaerts’ margin over fellow shortstops is a little smaller at 43 percent.

Regardless, it’s a safe bet to book your ticket to Denver if you want to see a few Red Sox players participate in the action on