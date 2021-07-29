NBA Rumors: Who Pistons Plan To Select With First Pick In 2021 Draft

The Detroit Pistons are planning to select Cade Cunningham, a top prospect from Oklahoma State University, with the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
According to Wojnarowski, there still are trade offers floating around for the Pistons’ pick. But if a trade doesn’t go down, Detroit will be the confirmed destination for Cunningham on Thursday night.
Cunningham only worked out for one team before draft day: the Pistons. Detroit officials reportedly traveled to New York on Wednesday, and then on Thursday morning finalized their decision to select the dynamic 6-foot-8 point guard if they keep the first pick.
Cunningham has been popular among media outlets because of his playmaking abilities. He has potential to be the foundation of the Pistons for many years.