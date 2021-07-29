NBA Rumors: Who Pistons Plan To Select With First Pick In 2021 Draft

NESN Logo Sign In

The Detroit Pistons are planning to select Cade Cunningham, a top prospect from Oklahoma State University, with the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

According to Wojnarowski, there still are trade offers floating around for the Pistons’ pick. But if a trade doesn’t go down, Detroit will be the confirmed destination for Cunningham on Thursday night.

Trade offers to move up the board — including to No. 1 — continue to come, so there's always the possibility that a proposal could blow the Pistons away. But if they're taking the pick for themselves at No. 1 tonight, they're taking Cade Cunningham, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/qYbIEvOeTL — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 29, 2021

Cunningham only worked out for one team before draft day: the Pistons. Detroit officials reportedly traveled to New York on Wednesday, and then on Thursday morning finalized their decision to select the dynamic 6-foot-8 point guard if they keep the first pick.

Cunningham has been popular among media outlets because of his playmaking abilities. He has potential to be the foundation of the Pistons for many years.