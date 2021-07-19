Nick Pivetta Set To Take Hill For First Time In Second Half For Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox are looking to snap their two-game losing streak Monday.

After taking the first contest against the New York Yankees on Friday night, Boston proceeded to lose each of the next two contests. The Red Sox are set to open a three-game set with the Toronto Blue Jays on the road Monday night.

Nick Pivetta takes the hill for Boston looking to earn his eighth win of the season as the Red Sox look to get back on track against the American League East foe.

For more, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.