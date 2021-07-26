Nick Pivetta Takes Hill For Red Sox Against Blue Jays In Search Of Ninth Win

Nick Pivetta has eight wins in 2019

Nick Pivetta returns to the mound Monday night looking for his ninth win of 2021.

The Boston Red Sox right-hander earned a win in his last appearance on July 19 when he allowed four earned runs to the Toronto Blue Jays across 6 2/3 innings.

Pivetta takes on the Blue Jays once again Monday night hoping for the same result at Fenway Park.

For more on Pivetta’s performance against the Blue Jays so far in 2021, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

