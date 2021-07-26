NESN Logo Sign In

Nick Pivetta returns to the mound Monday night looking for his ninth win of 2021.

The Boston Red Sox right-hander earned a win in his last appearance on July 19 when he allowed four earned runs to the Toronto Blue Jays across 6 2/3 innings.

Pivetta takes on the Blue Jays once again Monday night hoping for the same result at Fenway Park.

