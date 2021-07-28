Red Sox Wrap: Boston Offense Can’t Solve Robbie Ray In Game 1 Loss

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox began their Wednesday doubleheader with the Blue Jays on the wrong foot.

Toronto, behind a strong performance from lefty starter Robbie Ray, earned a 4-1 victory in the seven-inning opener at Fenway Park. Randal Grichuk drove in three of the Blue Jays’ four runs, with George Springer adding a solo homer.

Boston starter Garrett Richards lasted only four innings in yet another difficult start against Toronto.

The Red Sox dropped to 62-40 with the loss while the Blue Jays improved to 50-47 with the win.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN WORD

Frustrating.

The Red Sox had plenty of chances to put runs on the board, but squandered most of them.