Red Sox Wrap: Boston Offense Can’t Solve Robbie Ray In Game 1 Loss

The Red Sox began their Wednesday doubleheader with the Blue Jays on the wrong foot.
Toronto, behind a strong performance from lefty starter Robbie Ray, earned a 4-1 victory in the seven-inning opener at Fenway Park. Randal Grichuk drove in three of the Blue Jays’ four runs, with George Springer adding a solo homer.
Boston starter Garrett Richards lasted only four innings in yet another difficult start against Toronto.
The Red Sox dropped to 62-40 with the loss while the Blue Jays improved to 50-47 with the win.
Here’s how it all went down:
GAME IN WORD
Frustrating.
The Red Sox had plenty of chances to put runs on the board, but squandered most of them.
ON THE BUMP
— Richards’s struggles against Toronto continued.
After being handed a one-run lead after the first inning, Richards gave it right back in the second, allowing Grichuk to score Bo Bichette on a two-out single.
After pitching a scoreless third, Richards surrendered two-run homer to Grichuk in the top of the fourth. He then allowed a leadoff homer from Springer in the fifth and a single to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. before being lifted from the game.
All told, Richards gave up four runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out two over four innings. His ERA now stands at 5.15, and he owns a 6.39 ERA in starts against Toronto.
— Yacksel Rios retired Bichette and Teoscar Hernandez to end the threat. The right-handed also pitched a perfect sixth.
— Brandon Workman pitched a perfect seventh.
IN THE BATTER’S BOX
— The Red Sox got the scoring started in the first inning when Kiké Hernández walked and Rafael Devers singled to put runners on second and third with nobody out against Jays starter Robbie Ray.
Hernández then scored on a J.D. Martinez groundout, but Boston failed to make anything else of the opportunity.
— The second inning was a tough one, to say the least.
An Alex Verdugo single, Kevin Plawecki double and Bobby Dalbec walk loaded the bases with zero outs. But Hernández and Michael Chavis both struck out, with Devers flying out to end the inning.
— A Devers double and Martinez single put runners on first and third with one out in the bottom of the fifth, but Ray escaped the inning unscathed.
— Boston didn’t manage a baserunner against reliever Jordan Romano in the seventh inning.
— The Red Sox were outhit, 8-5.
— Devers was the only member of the lineup with multiple hits. Hernández, Hunter Renfroe, Christian Vazquez, Dalbec and Chavis all went hitless.
— Hernández, Dalbec and Chavis all struck out twice.
