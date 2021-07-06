This Rafael Devers-Mike Trout Stat Comparison Probably Will Surprise You

NESN Logo Sign In

Let’s get this out of the way: We are not about to say that Rafael Devers is as good of a baseball player as Mike Trout. There will be no such takes in this story.

However, at this point, it’s not crazy to suggest that Devers could become as good of a hitter as Trout, and the numbers would back up that claim.

Boston Sports Info on Tuesday shared a tweet comparing the two players’ extra-base hit totals over their first 1,861 at-bats as major leaguers. The results might surprise you.

Take a look:

First 1,861 AB's – Career



Extra Base Hits

Rafael Devers – 234

Mike Trout – 234



oh — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) July 6, 2021

If you’re thinking, “There must be a catch,” you are right. Trout reached 1,861 at-bats in his age-22 season, which was his fourth in the big leagues. The 24-year-old Devers, on the other hand, hit that mark Monday night and is in his fifth season.

Regardless, there’s no denying Devers’s immense talent, which he’ll put on display next Tuesday in the 2021 Major League Baseball All-Star Game.