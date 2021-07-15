NESN Logo Sign In

Did Rafael Devers just reveal one of the New York Yankees’ positive COVID-19 cases?

After Thursday’s game between the Boston Red Sox and the Yankees was postponed due to positive tests for the virus on the Yankees’ side, Devers told ESPN’s Marly Rivera he would need to undergo a COVID test of his own.

The reason?

He played with one of the Yankees’ positive cases Tuesday at the Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

The Yankees announced prior to Thursday’s postponement that a pair of pitchers were moved to the COVID-19 list — Nestor Cortes and Wandy Peralta. But neither player participated in the All-Star Game, which leaves outfielder Aaron Judge and pitchers Aroldis Chapman and Gerrit Cole as potential candidates.

Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reported Judge is the player in question.

Yankees manager Brian Cashman told reporters Thursday the team was waiting on results of three more tests, but he “assumed they would come back positive,” per the Associated Press.